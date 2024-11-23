West Lothian shopping centre welcomes Scandinavian lifestyle brand Sostrene Grene to the Centre, Livingston

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 14:50 GMT
A West Lothian shopping centre welcomed Danish lifestyle and homewares brand, Sostrene Grene, on Friday, November 22.

Shoppers queued for hours before the Scandinavian business opened the doors of its latest Scottish branch, at the Centre in Livingston.

Sostrene Grene, which is a family business run by sisters, Clara and Anna, was founded over 50 years ago and has over 300 stores across Europe, with an aim to open 100 UK stores by 2027.

These happy shoppers got what they were after from Sostrene Grene at the Centre, Livingston on Friday.These happy shoppers got what they were after from Sostrene Grene at the Centre, Livingston on Friday.
These happy shoppers got what they were after from Sostrene Grene at the Centre, Livingston on Friday. | Greg Macvean Photography

The new signature Scandinavian-inspired store, where shoppers were treated to special launch day offers and entertainment, features everything including contemporary interiors and textiles, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and gifts for all occasions.

It is one of many new retailers to arrive at the shopping centre over the last year,including the luxury beauty and well-being brand from the Netherlands, Rituals, and Scotland’s first Cinnabon.

The official opening of the latest new store at the West Lothian shopping centre.The official opening of the latest new store at the West Lothian shopping centre.
The official opening of the latest new store at the West Lothian shopping centre. | Greg Macvean Photography

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sostrene Grene to The Centre, Livingston. There was a fantastic buzz in the shopping centre around the opening of the new beautifully designed store with lots of shoppers snapping up everything from homeware items and Christmas decorations to gifts for family and friends – and treating themselves too!”

The West Lothian shopping centre, which has a wide mix of over 150 stores and restaurants,including Flannels, JD Sports, M&S, River Island, Wagamama and Nando’s, will be announcing the addition of even more exciting new brands to their portfolio in the coming months.

Inside the new Sostrene Grene store at the Centre, Livingston.Inside the new Sostrene Grene store at the Centre, Livingston.
Inside the new Sostrene Grene store at the Centre, Livingston. | Greg Macvean Photography

UK Joint Venture Partners for Søstrene Grene, Richard Power and Norma Jacob,commented on the great turnout for the grand opening event.

Norma said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store at The Centre,Livingston just in time for Christmas. It’s an exciting time as the brand expands its presence across Scotland and this marks our fifth opening in the country.”

Richard added: “Our opening morning saw a brilliant launch event and the huge queues demonstrate how highly anticipated this new store has been. We’re looking forward to introducing the local community to our brand.”

