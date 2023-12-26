West Lothian shopping centre busy for Boxing Day shoppers

There was a lot of ringing of the tills today as shoppers enjoyed the Boxing Day sales at one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres, The Centre, Livingston.

Many shoppers were enjoying a great day out, treating themselves to everything from jewellery and winter coats to make-up and trainers. A very popular purchase this year in the run up to Christmas was gift vouchers - with lots of people enjoying spending them today at the West Lothian shopping centre.

Shoppers Karla Fraser and Mandy Postlethwaite from Livingston, who are both studying Sport Science at Edinburgh University, love the sales. Karla said: “It’s great having The Centre on our doorstep – there’s such a good variety of shops and restaurants - we’re treating ourselves today and heading to Nando’s for our favourite bite to eat.”

Caroleanne Lanny, who was on a shopping trip with her daughter, Francesca, said: “Loving the buzz in the shopping centre at this time of year! Anytime we come to The Centre we double up with dining out – next stop for us is Wagamama.”

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “There’s a great buzz in The Centre, Livingston today as people are out and about enjoying the sales and treating themselves to something nice, many of them snapping up great bargains and heading out for some quality time in one of the many restaurants like Nando’s and Wagamama."

While, in the run-up to Christmas last week many shoppers at The Centre were still ticking off their presents lists.

