West Lothian wife killer who hid body under floorboards to feature in Netflix series

A carer who murdered his sick wife and hid her body underneath the floorboards of their home just metres away from where his mistress slept in the garden shed is to feature in a new Netflix show.

In the new series of Netflix's Meet Marry Murder, one of the episodes tells how Harry murdered his wife, Carol Jarvis, 47, in September 2009, at their home in Bathgate, West Lothian.

A degenerative muscle condition left Carol wheelchair-bound and Jarvis was her full-time carer for nine years before murdering her to be with heiress mistress Rita Heyster.

Harry Jarvis killed his wife Carol and was sentenced to life in prison

Love letters written by Jarvis to Heyster were used in evidence to convict him.

Jarvis was jailed for life in 2011 for the murder of his wife Carol. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years before being eligible for parole. Heyster was locked up for four-

and-a-half years for helping to conceal Carol's body.

Jus-Rol pastry heiress Rita Heyster had been living ‘the odd night’ in the garden shed at the time of the murder, after allegedly squandering her fortune and moving into a B&B.

She helped him to conceal Carol's body, which was later found by Police decaying under the floorboards.

Jarvis' son Graham appears in the episode and tells how the couple moved up from London, where they met, to Bathgate after Harry had "fallen out" with his family, it has been reported.

Graham Jarvis says his dad was responsible for giving his mum medication and claimed he would give her so many sleeping tablets that she would sleep throughout the day.

But the alarm was raised when Carol's children visited the house one day and were told by Jarvis she was visiting Dundee because the couple were planning on moving there.

They knew something wasn’t right and reporter her missing.

Jarvis told police that Carol was in Dundee and that he would travel the following day to collect her. Officers searched the house and discovered Carol's body taped up in a duvet in the basement.

Investigators were unable to determine her cause of death at the time, due to the state of decomposition.

A manhunt was launched after the couple went on the run. They were arrested by police as they exited a bus in Edinburgh and taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Jarvis told police that Carol had died after suffering a fit during sex with him after she asked him to strangle her, and that he had placed her body underneath the floorboards because he "couldn't bear" to be without her.

He pleaded not guilty to her murder but the jury found him guilty.

Graham said: "I don't think I'll ever forgive him for what he's done."