2. Threipmuir

Threipmuir Reservoir can be found in the Pentland Hills just outside of Edinburgh, two miles from Balerno. While it's lovely to walk around, this body of water is also worthy of a joyful swim. Being fairly shallow in places, it's perfect for beginners and big enough for experienced swimmers to enjoy. Be respectful of anglers and don't swim near the reservoir's gate.

Photo: Getty Images