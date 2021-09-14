World Beer Awards: Edinburgh brewery alcohol-free lager named best in the world
A larger from Jump Ship Brewing in Edinburgh has been named as the best alcohol-free lager in the world at the World Beer Awards.
The alcohol-free drink, Yardarm, is a “lively lager” and was the first beer released from the Edinburgh based brewery.
The drink is brewed in small batches using natural brewing techniques, combining barley, hops and yeast with soft Scottish water to create as much flavour as possible, with little alcohol.
The beer is also gluten-free, vegan and has fewer calories than standard beer.
Founder of Jump Ship Brewing, Sonja Mitchell, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.
"We were up against giants like Stella Artois 0.0 and legendary US-based Athletic Brewing: not bad for a tiny wee start-up brewing company from Edinburgh.
"We're on a mission to brew world-class alcohol-free in Scotland and this award shows we're bang on target.”
More than 3,000 beers from across 52 countries around the world were entered into the awards, with a line-up of over 90 international judges.