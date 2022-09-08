Xander Irvine: Touching memorial for Edinburgh tot killed in car crash unveiled in Morningside Park
A three-year-old boy who died when a car crashed onto a pavement in Edinburgh has been honoured with a wooden sculpture created in his memory.
Little Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road with his mother Victoria when he was hit by a car on June 30 2020.
The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front. Xander was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
His mother was taken to hospital but later released.
Edith Duncan, a 91-year-old woman, later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and allegedly driving the Kia Picanto with no insurance.
The pensioner made no plea and was released on bail but no prosecution ever took place as the pensioner passed away on May 15 last year.
The installation, which can be found in Morningside Park, where Xander loved to play, was made by an artist called ‘Chainsaw’ Mick Burns.
The wooden carved sculpture depicts The snail and the whale by Julia Donaldson, which was one of Xander's favourite books.
Posting on the I Love Morningside facebook page, dad Paul Irvine said: “This is a sculpture made in loving memory of our beautiful Xander. It is in Morningside Park where Xander loved to play.
“It was all organised by Roz Wood, an amazing woman from the local community. The sculpture was made by an artist called ‘Chainsaw’ Mick Burns.
“The snail and the whale, by Julia Donaldson, was one of Xander's favourite books.
“He would have loved to play on it. I also want to thank the guys from the council for all their help in getting installed.”