Little Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road with his mother Victoria when he was hit by a car on June 30 2020.

The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front. Xander was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

His mother was taken to hospital but later released.

A memorial sculpture dedicated to toddler Xander Irvine, who was killed in a road accident, has been unveiled in an Edinburgh park.

Edith Duncan, a 91-year-old woman, later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and allegedly driving the Kia Picanto with no insurance.

The pensioner made no plea and was released on bail but no prosecution ever took place as the pensioner passed away on May 15 last year.

The installation, which can be found in Morningside Park, where Xander loved to play, was made by an artist called ‘Chainsaw’ Mick Burns.

The wooden carved sculpture depicts The snail and the whale by Julia Donaldson, which was one of Xander's favourite books.

Posting on the I Love Morningside facebook page, dad Paul Irvine said: “This is a sculpture made in loving memory of our beautiful Xander. It is in Morningside Park where Xander loved to play.

“It was all organised by Roz Wood, an amazing woman from the local community. The sculpture was made by an artist called ‘Chainsaw’ Mick Burns.

“The snail and the whale, by Julia Donaldson, was one of Xander's favourite books.