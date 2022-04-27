Xbox creates official tartan in partnership with Edinburgh kiltmaker Gordon Nicolson

Xbox has created its official tartan in partnership with Edinburgh kiltmakers Gordon Nicolson.

The tartan design was created in partnership with Royal Mile-based Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers, who previously designed the official tartans of the Scotland national football team.

The design was then woven by Selkirk-based Lochcarron, the oldest weaving mill in Scotland.

To celebrate the creation of the tartan, Xbox UK is holding a competition on its social channels on April 28 for a chance to win a custom tartan Xbox controller.

The landmark pattern and limited-edition controllers commemorate the history of Xbox, with a contemporary design created by Nicolsons.

The Xbox Tartan thread shades echo the Xbox shades – RV Green, Viv Green, Apple 13, Black and White – and has been endorsed by the Scottish Tartans Authority and entered into The Scottish Register of Tartans.

“It’s an honour to work in partnership with one of the biggest technology brands in the world, said Mr Nicolson.

“It’s certainly a collaboration that hadn’t sprung to mind for us, connecting kilts and games consoles, but we actually have many shared values – innovation, expression of creativity and a sense of heritage.

“Coming together to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary is the perfect marriage for us.”

Graeme Boyd, Xbox EMEA Social Media Marketing Manager, added: “We are so pleased that we can celebrate the anniversary for Xbox in Scotland in a fun, authentically Scottish way.