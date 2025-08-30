Planned strike action at Edinburgh Airport suspended following new pay offer

By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Aug 2025, 11:26 BST
Strike action at Edinburgh Airport due to start next week has been suspended after a new pay offer.

Members of the Unite union working for the OCS Group at the airport were scheduled to stage a series of 48-hour stoppages throughout September. More than 100 workers could have been involved.

But now the union has called off the action after receiving a new offer from the company.

A series of 48-hour stoppages were planned throughout September. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.
A series of 48-hour stoppages were planned throughout September. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

The OCS Group covers workers who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers at the airport.

The workers had overwhelmingly rejected what Unite called an “insulting poverty pay offer” of £12.60 an hour - the same as the Scottish Living Wage minimum rate.

The strikes were due to take place on September 3-4, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15, 18-19; 21-22, and 25-26.

Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said: “Following negotiations with Unite and the threat of strike action, OCS has come forward with a new offer which we will ballot our members on.“As a gesture of goodwill we have suspended planned strikes in September.”

