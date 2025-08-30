Strike action at Edinburgh Airport due to start next week has been suspended after a new pay offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Unite union working for the OCS Group at the airport were scheduled to stage a series of 48-hour stoppages throughout September. More than 100 workers could have been involved.

But now the union has called off the action after receiving a new offer from the company.

A series of 48-hour stoppages were planned throughout September. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OCS Group covers workers who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers at the airport.

The workers had overwhelmingly rejected what Unite called an “insulting poverty pay offer” of £12.60 an hour - the same as the Scottish Living Wage minimum rate.

The strikes were due to take place on September 3-4, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15, 18-19; 21-22, and 25-26.

Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said: “Following negotiations with Unite and the threat of strike action, OCS has come forward with a new offer which we will ballot our members on.“As a gesture of goodwill we have suspended planned strikes in September.”