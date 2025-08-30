Planned strike action at Edinburgh Airport suspended following new pay offer
Members of the Unite union working for the OCS Group at the airport were scheduled to stage a series of 48-hour stoppages throughout September. More than 100 workers could have been involved.
But now the union has called off the action after receiving a new offer from the company.
The OCS Group covers workers who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers at the airport.
The workers had overwhelmingly rejected what Unite called an “insulting poverty pay offer” of £12.60 an hour - the same as the Scottish Living Wage minimum rate.
The strikes were due to take place on September 3-4, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15, 18-19; 21-22, and 25-26.
Unite regional officer Carrie Binnie said: “Following negotiations with Unite and the threat of strike action, OCS has come forward with a new offer which we will ballot our members on.“As a gesture of goodwill we have suspended planned strikes in September.”