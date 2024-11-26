The City of Edinburgh Council has approved plans for the refurbishment of office blocks near the top of Leith Walk.

The Calton Square office building, which is currently home to Baillie Gifford until the end of December 2025, provides around 200,000 sq ft of office accommodation, with a number of roof terraces, co-working areas and a internal atrium for the potential to act as an auditorium for various events.

Asset managers, Ardstone Capital, who are promoting the development work for Manova Partners, say the refurbishment, which has been approved by the council subject to conditions, will be among the best-in-class office buildings in Europe with plans to retain the existing structure using existing materials on site where possible.

Craig McDonald, principal and managing director of Ardstone Capital UK, said: “With the lack of supply of high-quality office in Edinburgh looking set to continue there is much confidence around the project.

“Aiming to deliver the highest environmental performance standards and the lowest possible carbon footprint, we expect to deliver an exemplar office building, which will serve the occupiers, investors and the Edinburgh community well into the future.”

Mr McDonald added: “Calton Square will address demand for top quality office space in the capital, while making an important contribution to the city, and we look to continue engaging with the Council and local community as we turn our vision for the site into a reality.”