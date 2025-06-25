Plans have been approved for alterations and a name change at a landmark Edinburgh city centre pub.

The Tron at Hunter Square, which is currently temporarily closed, will become O’Neils after plans submitted by Mitchells & Butlers to carry out alterations were approved on June 19.

Alterations at the pub, which has long been a favourite for Edinburgh students, include two projecting signs, fascia level text applied to the exiting fascia, shop front painting, a digital window print and a hanging light.

Approving the proposals, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “As part of the amended scheme, the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the architectural features of the property.

An artist's impression of how the Hunter Square pub will look after the changes are carried out. | Morgan Signs & Design Limited

“The proposed internal and external works would represent suitable alterations that would not detract from the architectural qualities of the building or the adjacent listed buildings

“The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“It is acceptable with regards to Section 14 and Section 64 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

Another artist's impression of the former Tron pub, seen from Blair Street. | Morgan Signs & Design Limited

In the planning documents, applicants Mitchells & Butlers, which runs 1,784 pubs in the UK, said: “The aim is to aesthetically enhance the ground floor business/facade and appeal to a broader demographic of people than at present, particularly visitors to Edinburgh, yet remain sympathetic to the building and Hunter Square.

“We hope to achieve this by proposing a classic and sensitive colour palette for the external decorations and a minimal but effective and contemporary signage scheme in keeping with the features of the fabric of the building.

“We hope you agree that we have remained sympathetic to the building and indeed the local surroundings.”

The application received two objections online, regarding the proposed plastic planting and full length signage in all the pub’s windows.