Plans have been approved to demolish an Edinburgh chip shop and build a 13-bed student block, next to larger approved new student accommodation in Northfield.

Plans to redevelop the fenced-off plot on the corner of Willowbrae Road and Northfield Drive – where Hibs legend Gordon Smith's old pub The Right Wing (latterly the Radical Road) once stood – were approved by the Scottish Government in August 2024.

Additional plans submitted last December by Southside Student Build Ltd, which will see 13 bedrooms added to the controversial development, were approved by the council’s planning department on October 10.

The much-loved former Northfield Fry takeaway at 2C Northfield Drive, which sits adjacent to the cleared site and has been empty for some time, will be demolished and replaced by the four-storey development. The site was also previoulsy home to the Barracuda takeaway.

Both projects are being brought forward by architects One Foot Square on behalf of separate applicants.

In a planning statement, One Foot Square wrote: "The planning permission will allow the delivery of independent student accommodation adjacent to the recently consented student accommodation development located at 229 Willowbrae Road.

“The two schemes are completely compatible with each other, and could equally be delivered in tandem subject to agreement between the applicants.

"The site presents a real opportunity to continue and complete the crescent form of the Willowbrae Road PBSA building on this prominent corner plot."

Approving the 13-bed student block and the demolition of the former takeaway building, the council’s chief planning officer said: “The existing building is not of any historical or architectural significance and the site has no features that are worthy of retention.

“The proposals will have a neutral impact on sustainability and the environment given their small-scale and use of previously developed land.

“The proposals accord with the Development Plan subject to the mitigation of impacts on infrastructure by the securing of financial contributions via a legal agreement.

“There are no compelling material considerations for not approving them.”

The former Edinburgh 'chippy' will now be demolished to make way for student flats. | Google

The proposals include one accessible studio and three cluster flats, and it is intended to externally attach to, and effectively match the design of, the PBSA development approved on appeal at 229 Willowbrae Road.

Both flat roofed developments are to be finished in blonde facing brick with bronze proposed for windows, doors and general elevational detail.

These latest proposals for student accommodation on this corner plot received four objections and 38 notes of support on the council’s online planning portal.

Those in support raised no matters to be addressed, whilst a neutral comment considers the proposals to be of a "disappointing design which adds little to the visual amenity and diversity of its neighbourhood".

Reasons for objections by locals included the new block’s design and visual amenity, the design and impact on the character and appearance of the surroundings, a lack of car parking and suitability of cycle parking, impact on residential amenity, and the suitability of the site for other uses such as retail or housing.

Southside Student Build Ltd now had three years to begin work on the site, with five conditions added to the council’s approval.

These include a hard and soft landscaping scheme being fully implemented within six months of the completion of the development, a site survey being carried out and a detailed list of proposed external materials being submitted to and approved in writing by the Planning Authority, before work begins.

