Plans for a new two-storey Edinburgh church and community hall at Merchiston have been approved, despite 24 objections from local residents.

The Christian Community of Edinburgh lodged plans in November last year to build a new two-storey church and community hall in the grounds at the back of its existing property at Napier Road, with access from Polwarth Terrace. The proposals also include caretakers’ accommodation.

The Christian Community of Edinburgh's existing building at 21 Napier Road, where it has been for 60 years. | Google Maps

The plans were approved by the council’s Development Management Sub-Committee on August 21, after they were recommended to accept the plans by the council’s chief planning officer David Givan.

He said: “The proposals are acceptable as they do not conflict with the object of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the conservation area. The proposals are in accordance with the Development Plan subject to conditions and there are no compelling material considerations for not approving them.”

The new church and community hall would be built here in the grounds of the existing Christian Community of Edinburgh's property at Napier Road. | City of Edinburgh Council

The conditions attached to this application being accepted include no development taking place until an Arboricultural Method Statement, Tree Protection Plan and full landscape information is submitted to and approved by the planning department.

No development shall commence until a Noise Impact Assessment outlining what noise mitigation measures may be required for neighbouring properties for any external plant, machinery or equipment has been submitted to and approved in writing by planning.

And, occupation of the residential flat shall be limited to a person(s), and their dependents, who are solely or mainly employed or connected with the place of public worship or religious instruction.

Most of the building would be single-storey with a first floor element to the rear to provide the caretakers accommodation. It would be positioned centrally within the site and would measure 7.2 metres in height at its tallest point.

The new building will include a church for 50 people, a community hall for 50 people, a vestry, a consulting room, an office, a kitchen, welfare facilities and plant, caretakers accommodation, and external terrace and gardens.

These plans show the proposed new church and community hall. | City of Edinburgh Council

The new church hall plans received 24 representations, including 22 objections, on the council’s online planning portal.

Matters raised included the new building’s design and impact on the character and appearance of the surroundings, the impact on biodiversity, the impact on neighbour amenity, and the impact on trees.

There were also concerns raised about surface water and drainage arrangements, transport, parking, access and waste considerations, as well as the siting of the proposed new building.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The Edinburgh Christian community have been working towards the development of a new church on part of their site in Edinburgh for a number of years.

“The existing former residential building that they currently use is creating significant restrictions for the congregation as a whole and their outreach programme in the wider community.”

The chapel and community hall to the front are to be clad in natural stone with cream coloured render applied elsewhere for 'back of house' type operations which includes a small kitchen, office and the caretakers accommodation.

Further images of the proposed new buildings at Merchiston. | City of Edinburgh Council

The roof, windows and any architectural detailing are zinc and energy demands of the new building in Merchiston shall be met by solar PV panels and an air source heat pump.

An accessible entrance is proposed through the northern boundary at the opposite side of the current vehicular access, which is to be retained. The latter will link to two informal car parking spaces, cycle parking and a waste and recycling storage area.

Eighteen trees would be removed to accommodate the building, and surface water is to be managed primarily by an underground attenuation tank before discharging to the sewer.

The Christian Community of Edinburgh now has three years to begin work on the new church and community hall at Merchiston.