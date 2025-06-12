Plans have been submitted to turn a former popular Edinburgh nightclub into a new restaurant.

Fountain Park owners Land Securities Group PLC submitted a planning application on June 3 for a change of use and alterations at the former Hype nightclub at the leisure complex in Fountainbridge. It is unclear at this stage what type of restaurant would take on the unit if the plans are accepted by the council.

The 323 sqm unit, situated between the Burger King and Five Guys restaurants, had housed a restaurant until 2021 when it was then turned into a nightclub, with Hype closing its doors for good recently.

Some minimal external alterations are proposed for the new 70-cover restaurant, and principal access will be taken from the existing entrance. A new red aluminium entrance door is proposed with new glazed side panels with gold frames.

The applicant’s agent Montagu Evans, said in the planning documents: “The night club operator has recently closed, and a new restaurant operator has been identified to occupy the premises. The proposed restaurant will look to compliment those operators already trading from the park.

“Some minimal external alterations are proposed to the unit and principal access will be taken from the existing entrance fronting Dundee Street. Applications for licensing and advertisement consent related to the proposed development will be progressed separately.

“The application submission follows a period of marketing the unit. The development proposed will secure the future of the unit and will enable the Fountain Park development to be fully let.

“The development proposed is considered to be in keeping with the nature of Fountain Park as a mixed use, commercial leisure operation.”

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on this application, which has so far received one note of support and no objections on the council’s online planning portal.