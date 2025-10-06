Plans to turn former Midlothian papermill into 60-home development

Plans to turn a former Midlothian papermill into housing will go before councillors for the first time this week.

Cala Homes is proposing turning the site of Pomathorn Mill, at Penicuik, into a new housing development with around 60 homes.

However a report on the Pre Application Notice to councillors next week will warn that the current access to the site, which is home to a number of businesses, is not suitable for the amount of traffic the housing will bring and will need to be improved.

It also says ‘substantial planting’ will be needed if the plans are approved because of the former mill site’s prominent location.

It says: “The site is prominent in the landscape, being located high above the valley, and is in the countryside. There will be a need for substantial peripheral planting to provide adequate screening.”

Cala has held two public drop in events to discuss its plans for the site, with its most recent meeting held in Penicuik Town Hall on Thursday last week.

Pomathorn Mill is located on the outskirts of Penicuik to the south and was part of the town’s thriving papermaking industry opening in 1959.

It was built as an offshoot to Valleyfield Mill and, according to reports, relied on Valleyfield for water, steam and power. It closed in 1975.

A report on the housing proposals says the mill hosts a mix of businesses. The proposal covers three hectares of land including the mill and a field north west of the building.

The plans will be discussed by councillors at a meeting this week.