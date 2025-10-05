The 20 Edinburgh businesses which readers named among their favourites - including shops, pubs and cinema

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:51 BST

Edinburgh is a city packed full of brilliant businesses - from pubs and restaurants to shops and cinemas.

We asked our readers about their favourite places in the city and, of course, many of its great businesses featured on the list.

Many gave a shout out to their favourite places to eat and drink in Edinburgh, with lots of great pubs, bars and restaurants having been mentioned.

Scroll through our gallery to see 20 of our readers’ favourite businesses in Edinburgh.

Roseleaf Bar Cafe in Leith was mentioned by a few of our readers who identified it as one of their favourite Edinburgh businesses.

1. Roseleaf Bar Cafe

Roseleaf Bar Cafe in Leith was mentioned by a few of our readers who identified it as one of their favourite Edinburgh businesses. | National World

Kay's Bar was also named by our readers as one of their favourite places in Edinburgh.

2. Kay's Bar

Kay's Bar was also named by our readers as one of their favourite places in Edinburgh. | Third party

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, The Banshee Labyrinth didn't seem to scare away our readers, who said it was one of their favourite places in the city.

3. The Banshee Labyrinth

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, The Banshee Labyrinth didn't seem to scare away our readers, who said it was one of their favourite places in the city. | Google Maps

The Dome was a firm favourite among our readers, with their Christmas decorations having received a special mention.

4. The Dome

The Dome was a firm favourite among our readers, with their Christmas decorations having received a special mention. | Google Maps

