Many gave a shout out to their favourite places to eat and drink in Edinburgh, with lots of great pubs, bars and restaurants having been mentioned.

Roseleaf Bar Cafe Roseleaf Bar Cafe in Leith was mentioned by a few of our readers who identified it as one of their favourite Edinburgh businesses.

Kay's Bar Kay's Bar was also named by our readers as one of their favourite places in Edinburgh.

The Banshee Labyrinth Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, The Banshee Labyrinth didn't seem to scare away our readers, who said it was one of their favourite places in the city.

The Dome The Dome was a firm favourite among our readers, with their Christmas decorations having received a special mention.