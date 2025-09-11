The 19 brilliant pubs and bars shortlisted in the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025

All the finalists for the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025 have been revealed across 11 categories. Winners will be crowned at the second annual Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball on Monday, September 22, at The Biscuit Factory.

A public vote was used to determine a longlist, before Edinburgh’s bartender community had their say on the shortlist - alongside a 50/50 split with the public.

Speaking about the awards, David Smillie, co-founder of Backs! Hospitality and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “Edinburgh’s bar scene is stronger than ever, and this year’s finalists prove why the city is recognised on the world stage.

“With the trade having the final say, the shortlist reflects real industry respect - and we can’t wait to bring everyone together at The Biscuit Factory for the biggest industry night of the year.”

A number of individuals have also been nominated, but are not included in the below gallery. The individuals on the finalist list are:

Adam Fraser Gray “Herman” – Panda & Sons

Sam Baxendale – Bramble

Cam Chittleborough – The Cocktail Geeks

Sian Buchan – Uno Mas

Cullen Hutchison – The Mother Superior

Logan Pope – Lucky Liquor Co

Freja Kemp – Old Pal

Emily Weston – The Cocktail Geeks

Saul Lavelle – The False Widow

Walt Webster-Curran – Panda & Sons

Sam Milne – Panda & Sons

Fowwaz Ansari – Bittersweet

Chloe Archibald-Ansari

Groundskeeper Fanny

Carrie Smith

Ross Lawrie

Rachel Dixon

Connie Macdonald – Port of Leith Distillery

Ross Lawrie – Schweppes UK

Kaitlin Wilkes – The Ada Coleman Project

Ellie Raeside – Bacardi UK

Dan Bartley – Miscellaneous

This year’s Legend Award will be announced on the evening of the Ball — recognising a longstanding contribution to Scotland’s hospitality scene.

Final tickets for the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball, priced at just £35, are on sale now. The event includes complimentary drinks, food, entertainment, and a night of industry celebration.

