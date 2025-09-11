The 19 brilliant pubs and bars shortlisted in the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025

All the finalists for the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025 have been revealed across 11 categories. Winners will be crowned at the second annual Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball on Monday, September 22, at The Biscuit Factory.
A public vote was used to determine a longlist, before Edinburgh’s bartender community had their say on the shortlist - alongside a 50/50 split with the public.
Speaking about the awards, David Smillie, co-founder of Backs! Hospitality and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “Edinburgh’s bar scene is stronger than ever, and this year’s finalists prove why the city is recognised on the world stage.
“With the trade having the final say, the shortlist reflects real industry respect - and we can’t wait to bring everyone together at The Biscuit Factory for the biggest industry night of the year.”
A number of individuals have also been nominated, but are not included in the below gallery. The individuals on the finalist list are:
- Adam Fraser Gray “Herman” – Panda & Sons
- Sam Baxendale – Bramble
- Cam Chittleborough – The Cocktail Geeks
- Sian Buchan – Uno Mas
- Cullen Hutchison – The Mother Superior
- Logan Pope – Lucky Liquor Co
- Freja Kemp – Old Pal
- Emily Weston – The Cocktail Geeks
- Saul Lavelle – The False Widow
- Walt Webster-Curran – Panda & Sons
- Sam Milne – Panda & Sons
- Fowwaz Ansari – Bittersweet
- Chloe Archibald-Ansari
- Groundskeeper Fanny
- Carrie Smith
- Ross Lawrie
- Rachel Dixon
- Connie Macdonald – Port of Leith Distillery
- Ross Lawrie – Schweppes UK
- Kaitlin Wilkes – The Ada Coleman Project
- Ellie Raeside – Bacardi UK
- Dan Bartley – Miscellaneous
- This year’s Legend Award will be announced on the evening of the Ball — recognising a longstanding contribution to Scotland’s hospitality scene.
Final tickets for the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball, priced at just £35, are on sale now. The event includes complimentary drinks, food, entertainment, and a night of industry celebration.