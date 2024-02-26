News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police advise public ‘not to approach’ man with known links to Edinburgh who breached bail conditions

Farid Boughlan is wanted by Coventry Police
By Neil Johnstone
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:56 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have warned the public not to approach a wanted man with known links to Edinburgh.

Farid Boughlan has known links to EdinburghFarid Boughlan has known links to Edinburgh
Farid Boughlan has known links to Edinburgh

Police in Coventry are ‘keen to find’ 41-year-old Farid Boughlan after he breached his bail conditions. It is understood Boughlan is around 6ft tall, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on X, Coventry Police said: “The 41-year-old from Coventry has breached his bail conditions and we are keen to find him. Boughlan also has links to Nottingham, York and Edinburgh. We would urge people not to approach him but to call 999 quoting 20/738459/23.

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghCoventry