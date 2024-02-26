Police advise public ‘not to approach’ man with known links to Edinburgh who breached bail conditions
Farid Boughlan is wanted by Coventry Police
Police in Coventry are ‘keen to find’ 41-year-old Farid Boughlan after he breached his bail conditions. It is understood Boughlan is around 6ft tall, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos.
Writing on X, Coventry Police said: “The 41-year-old from Coventry has breached his bail conditions and we are keen to find him. Boughlan also has links to Nottingham, York and Edinburgh. We would urge people not to approach him but to call 999 quoting 20/738459/23.