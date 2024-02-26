Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have warned the public not to approach a wanted man with known links to Edinburgh.

Farid Boughlan has known links to Edinburgh

Police in Coventry are ‘keen to find’ 41-year-old Farid Boughlan after he breached his bail conditions. It is understood Boughlan is around 6ft tall, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos.

