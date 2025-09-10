Emergency services were called to a serious incident on the outskirts of Edinburgh, which has sparked a large police presence.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were called to a section of the A90 this afternoon (September 10). Images taken at the scene show emergency services vehicles on the grass verge beside the busy road.

One witness, who was passing the scene shortly before 3pm said there were ‘loads of police and ambulances’ on the A90 at Cramond Brig.

The exact nature of the incident is not yet known but Police Scotland has been approached for comment.