Police appeal for public assistance to trace missing West Lothian man

James was last seen yesterday and concerns are growing for his welfare

56-year-old James Farmer was last seen on Monday 4 November at around 8:30pm in the Howden area of Livingston.

He lives in Edinburgh City Centre area and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He was wearing a black and white checked shirt, a black body warmer and blue jeans. He also had a green woollen hat on and was carrying a white carrier bag with orange writing.

James has links to Edinburgh and the Dunfermline area of Fife.