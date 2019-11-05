Police appeal for public assistance to trace missing West Lothian man
Police Scotland are appealing for the assistance of the public as part of their efforts to trace a man reported missing from West Lothian.
56-year-old James Farmer was last seen on Monday 4 November at around 8:30pm in the Howden area of Livingston.
He lives in Edinburgh City Centre area and there are growing concerns for his welfare.
He was wearing a black and white checked shirt, a black body warmer and blue jeans. He also had a green woollen hat on and was carrying a white carrier bag with orange writing.
James has links to Edinburgh and the Dunfermline area of Fife.
Anyone who may have seen James since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3884 of the 4 November 2019.