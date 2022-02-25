Officers were called to a report of a road crash on the eastbound A720 Edinburgh city bypass at the Calder junction, at around 10am on Friday, February 25.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that “officers are at the scene."

Lane two of the road is currently restricted as a result of the crash.

Traffic Scotland have advised drivers in the area to “approach with caution”.

