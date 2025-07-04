Police confirm East Lothian schoolgirl, 13, reported missing has been traced
A 13-year-old girl, reported missing from East Lothian has been traced.
Mia Diggory was reported missing around 10.30pm on Thursday, July 3 from the Northfield area of Tranent.
Following a police appeal, the teenager has now been traced.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Mia Diggory , 13, who was reported missing from Tranent has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”
