Police in Edinburgh called after sudden death of man in Corstorphine

Police confirmed that a body of a 67-year-old man was discovered in Corstorphine yesterday, after emergency services were spotted in the area.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:53 am

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.50pm on Thursday, 24 February, officers were called to the sudden death of a 67-year-old man on Lampacre Road, Edinburgh.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."

The Daily Record reported that witnesses in the local area spotted three ambulances and two police cars on the street yesterday evening.

The body of a man was found on Lampacre Road on Thursday.