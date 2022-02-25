A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.50pm on Thursday, 24 February, officers were called to the sudden death of a 67-year-old man on Lampacre Road, Edinburgh.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."

The Daily Record reported that witnesses in the local area spotted three ambulances and two police cars on the street yesterday evening.

