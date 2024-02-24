Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a man was slashed in an Edinburgh street.

Police swooped on Buchanan Street, at the junction with Iona Street, at around 5pm on February 23, following reports of a man having been assaulted. A 62-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Images taken at the scene show a section of pavement outside The Strathmore Bar cordoned off with police tape.

Police cordoned off a section of pavement in Buchanan Street after a man was assaulted

An eyewitness reported seeing the injured man be taken to an ambulance. Police later confirmed that the victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.