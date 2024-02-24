News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police cordon off part of Buchanan Street in Leith near Strathmore Bar after man slashed

A section of pavement was cordoned off following the incident.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
An investigation has been launched after a man was slashed in an Edinburgh street.

Police swooped on Buchanan Street, at the junction with Iona Street, at around 5pm on February 23, following reports of a man having been assaulted. A 62-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Images taken at the scene show a section of pavement outside The Strathmore Bar cordoned off with police tape.

Police cordoned off a section of pavement in Buchanan Street after a man was assaultedPolice cordoned off a section of pavement in Buchanan Street after a man was assaulted
An eyewitness reported seeing the injured man be taken to an ambulance. Police later confirmed that the victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 62-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

