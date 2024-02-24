Edinburgh police cordon off part of Buchanan Street in Leith near Strathmore Bar after man slashed
An investigation has been launched after a man was slashed in an Edinburgh street.
Police swooped on Buchanan Street, at the junction with Iona Street, at around 5pm on February 23, following reports of a man having been assaulted. A 62-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.
Images taken at the scene show a section of pavement outside The Strathmore Bar cordoned off with police tape.
An eyewitness reported seeing the injured man be taken to an ambulance. Police later confirmed that the victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 62-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”