Police cordon still in place after 15 firefighters sent to blaze at balloon shop on Gorgie Road
The fire was reported just before 4am.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:32 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:39 am
Emergency services were called to a fire at Balloons Are Taking Off party shop on Gorgie Road in the early hours of this morning.
15 firefighters attended the blaze, reported to authorities at 3.55am this morning.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 7am, when the incident was left in the hands of Police Scotland.
Commuters faced disruption this morning as Gorgie Road was closed, but the carriageway has now re-opened and traffic is moving normally.