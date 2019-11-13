Police cordon still in place after 15 firefighters sent to blaze at balloon shop on Gorgie Road

Emergency services were called to a fire at Balloons Are Taking Off party shop on Gorgie Road in the early hours of this morning.

15 firefighters attended the blaze, reported to authorities at 3.55am this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The shop at 390 Gorgie Road.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 7am, when the incident was left in the hands of Police Scotland.