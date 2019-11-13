Police have cordoned off a section of Gorgie Road close to the area's McDonald's.

City bound traffic has been unable to pass through from around 5.30am today (Wednesday).

A fire appliance and police vehicles were in attendance.

Police cordon causing major disruption for morning commuters on busy Edinburgh road

An eye witness told the Evening News: "I could see lots of blue lights in the distance but it was not clear what was actually going on.

"The fire engine was parked on the other side of the road, over from the McDonald's.

"All traffic heading towards the city centre was having to make a u-turn, including the buses."

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.