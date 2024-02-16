Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after threats to 'firebomb' an Edinburgh Castle café were made online.

The Redcoat Café, which first opened at Edinburgh Castle in 1992, reopened at the weekend following refurbishments - but the name of the café was found to be offensive by some Scottish Independence supporters.

It is understood a threat to damage the café was made on social media. Police Scotland confirmed that 'enquiries are ongoing.' Historic Environment Scotland said the café has used the same name for more than 30 years but added the names of both its Redcoat Café and Jacobite function room are under review.

Redcoats was an informal name for the British army who wore red garments in battle - with the colour associated with the killing of Scots at the Battle of Culloden in 1746. An online petition to change the name of the cafe has now amassed more than 4,000 signatures.

Earlier in the week, a spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “We are aware of the comments on social media on both sides of the debate about the name of the café at Edinburgh Castle. The name has been in place since 1992 and reflects the military history which is told throughout the Castle, however the way we interpret history is constantly evolving."