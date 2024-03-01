Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a 57-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Nigel Hooton, from Glasgow, is believed to have travelled to Edinburgh and was last seen in Hanover Street area at around 7.50am on Wednesday, February 14. He was reported missing on Tuesday, February 27. Police advised he may be wearing a dark coloured waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans and carrying a dark coloured rucksack with a sleeping bag and mat.

Nigel Hooton is described as around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with grey/white hair and a grey beard

Nigel, who also goes by the name of Jonathan ‘Jono’ Steele, is described as around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with grey/white hair and a grey beard. He speaks with an English accent. Nigel also has connections to the Saltmarket area of Glasgow.

Inspector Max Shaw said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to make sure Nigel is safe and well. We know he travelled to Edinburgh and took a rucksack and camping equipment with him. “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or know where he is to please get in touch. I would also urge Nigel to contact someone to confirm he is safe and well.”