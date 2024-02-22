Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular holiday park just outside Edinburgh has scooped this year’s Campsite of the Year award.

The five-star Drummohr Camping and Glamping site, situated two miles from Musselburgh and on the number 26 bus route from the Capital, won the accolade at the Camping Awards 2024, organised by Camping magazine, having been voted as the No.1 location in the UK by members of the public.

Voters praised the site for it “awesome location” and “super friendly staff” when explaining why it is the top choice for a family getaway.

Angie Purves, site manager at Drummohr, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, and the fact that it is voted for by members of the public makes it even more special.

“The whole team works really hard to ensure that our guests have a brilliant time at Drummohr and the reviews and feedback we get from guests reflect how much they appreciate the warm welcome and attention to detail.”

As well as grass and hard-standing pitches for touring caravans, motorhomes and tents, all complete with electric hook-up, Drummohr has a number of other accommodation options – including self-catering luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies.

