Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are looking to speak with a numbers of youths after a quad bike was stolen from a parked lorry.

Police say the Yamaha vehicle was stolen from a parked lorry at the Granada Services in Old Craighall Road at around 1am on Saturday, June 22. It is understood four male teenagers wearing hoodies and balaclavas were seen in the area at the time of the incident and the quad bike was seen being driven in the direction of Old Craighall.

The stolen quad bike is a green Yamaha with a 73 plate. Officers are now appealing for information as their enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a lorry at Granada Services on Old Craighall Road on Saturday, June, 22 | Google Maps

Writing on social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a lorry while parked at Granada Services on Old Craighall Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, June 22. Around 1.10 am the quad bike was stolen off the lorry and was seen being driven in the direction of Old Craighall.

“Four male youths wearing dark-coloured hoodies and balaclavas were seen running from the area. Enquiries are ongoing to gather more information and we are viewing CCTV footage in and around the local area.”