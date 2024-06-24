Police looking for four youths wearing hoodies and balaclavas after quad bike stolen in Old Craighall Road
Police say the Yamaha vehicle was stolen from a parked lorry at the Granada Services in Old Craighall Road at around 1am on Saturday, June 22. It is understood four male teenagers wearing hoodies and balaclavas were seen in the area at the time of the incident and the quad bike was seen being driven in the direction of Old Craighall.
The stolen quad bike is a green Yamaha with a 73 plate. Officers are now appealing for information as their enquiries continue.
Writing on social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a lorry while parked at Granada Services on Old Craighall Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, June 22. Around 1.10 am the quad bike was stolen off the lorry and was seen being driven in the direction of Old Craighall.
“Four male youths wearing dark-coloured hoodies and balaclavas were seen running from the area. Enquiries are ongoing to gather more information and we are viewing CCTV footage in and around the local area.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 0288 of 22 June.