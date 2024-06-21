Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for 10 years for his involvement in a large-scale cocaine operation in Scotland.

Steven Gribble, aged 42, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, June 18, after pleading guilty to his role in serious organised crime.

It comes after more than £1.6million worth of the Class A drug was seized by police during an intelligence led operation and a search of a property in Aberdeen during October and November 2023.

Detective Inspector John Pirie said: "We remain committed to disrupting those involved in serious and organised crime.

“This sentence is a result of months of extensive work to dismantle supply lines. A number of specialist officers were deployed during the operation, including surveillance officers and other covert resources.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“I want to reassure the public that day in day out officers are working hard to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs. To those involved in serious and organised crime, we will target you and your associates.

