Edinburgh police launch investigation after serious crash on Woodhall Road leaves pensioner in hospital
The crash involving a red Vauxhall Corsa, happened on Woodhall Road at the junction with Dreghorn Loan at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, June, 18. An 83-year-old woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The 47-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall was not injured.
The road was closed for several hours to allow for crash investigations to take place. Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Road Policing Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “Our investigation into this crash is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the red Vauxhall before the crash occurred. If anyone has any dashcam footage from the area, please let us know.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2168 of 18 June, 2024.
