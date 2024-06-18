Edinburgh crime: Police hunting for hooded man following robbery at shop in Gracemount Drive
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers say the incident happened around 9pm at a premises in Gracemount Drive on Monday, June, 17. No-one was injured but a two-figure sum of cash was stolen.
The suspect is described as being a man of slim build in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, tracksuit bottoms, and had a green and white scarf covering his face. The man was seen running in the direction of Balmwell Avenue.
Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3667 of June 17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.