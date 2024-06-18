Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a robbery at a shop in the south of the city.

Officers say the incident happened around 9pm at a premises in Gracemount Drive on Monday, June, 17. No-one was injured but a two-figure sum of cash was stolen.

The suspect is described as being a man of slim build in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, tracksuit bottoms, and had a green and white scarf covering his face. The man was seen running in the direction of Balmwell Avenue.

Cash was stolen from a shop in Gracemount Drive in Edinburgh at around 9pm on Monday, June, 17 | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”