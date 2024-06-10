Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The house break-in and theft happened on Bankton Drive on June 3

West Lothian police are continuing to appeal to the public for information after thieves broke into a Murieston property and made off with £2,000 in cash.

The incident happened in the Bankton Drive area of Murieston between 12pm and 2.30pm on Monday, June 3. Officers said jewellery and personal items were also taken from the property.

Police in West Lothian are looking for two suspects after jewellery and £2,000 in cash was stolen from a property on Bankton Drive in Murieston

Police say a silver BMW 3 Series and two men were seen in the area around 2pm. The first man is described as white, medium build, wearing a black baseball cap and mask, a green jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

The second man is described as white, taller than the first, medium build, wearing a black/grey beanie hat, black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms, white socks, black trainers.

Detective Constable Matthew Morran said: "Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. We are keen to speak to the two people who were seen in area around the time of the break-in.

"In addition, we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. We are also asking people to check private CCTV and dash-cam to see if there is anything that could help our investigation."