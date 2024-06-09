Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh-based housebuilder Avant Homes has released a range of homes at their £72 million development near Bathgate

A variety of homes aimed at first-time buyers are now available to buy at a modern development in Armadale, West Lothian.

Edinburgh-based housebuilder, Avant Homes, has built 280 homes at their £72 million development Honeyman Park - with the site comprising of 12 different house types in two, three, four- and five-bedroom homes. Each of the properties come with ‘exclusive features as standard including integrated appliances, spacious gardens and off-street parking.’

One of the house types at Honeyman Park is the two-bedroom Balfron

Avant Homes Scotland sales and marketing director, Lisa Archibald, said: “We aim to provide quality new homes for everyone so an important aspect of that is ensuring we have properties available which are ideal for first-time buyers.

“We are therefore very pleased to announce these first homes for sale at Honeyman Park and we hope to make many people’s home-owning dreams a reality.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about the homes should contact our sales team without delay. We know these properties will not be available for long, so prospective buyers need to move fast to ensure they can become part of the vibrant community we are building in Armadale.”

Located off West Main Street, Avant Homes say the energy-efficient homes are ideal first-time buyers - with the development including a two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced Balfron house type and a three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced Elmwood and Douglas house types.

Prices for a Balfron start at £205,000 whilst the Elmwood and Douglas are available from £230,000 and £235,000 respectively. The Balfron features two double bedrooms, a generous living room and stylish, U-shaped kitchen-dining space with French doors opening out to the rear garden.

A third of the homes have been designated to affordable housing and the housebuilder has also contributed £3.7 million to support education, local services and a sustainable travel plan.