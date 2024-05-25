West Lothian high schools 2024: 11 West Lothian secondary schools ranked best to worst based on exam results

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th May 2024, 16:54 BST
Scotland's 347 state secondary schools have been ranked from best to worst by The Times and Sunday Times - and we've explored the data to reveal the best and worst performing high schools in West Lothian.

The newspaper's yearly secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the past two years.

A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools is available to view on The Times website.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Scroll through our picture gallery to see how 11 West Lothian state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level.

Take a look through our gallery to see how West Lothian's state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level. Photo: Pixabay.

1. How West Lothian's state secondary schools compare

Take a look through our gallery to see how West Lothian's state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level. Photo: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay

Rank for West Lothian: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 10th.

2. Linlithgow Academy

Rank for West Lothian: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 10th. Photo: Third Party

Rank for West Lothian: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 29th.

3. St Margaret's Academy

Rank for West Lothian: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 29th. Photo: Third Party

Rank for West Lothian: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 33rd.

4. West Calder High School

Rank for West Lothian: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 33rd. Photo: Third Party

