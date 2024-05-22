Edinburgh schools ranked: Top 15 primary schools in Edinburgh and Lothians based on latest performance data

Fifteen primary schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been named among the best in Scotland for 2024 by The Sunday Times.

The league table looks at primary schools across Scotland and assessed them on a number of metrics, with scores out of 100 on listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing. Across the country, no fewer than 81 schools scored a perfect 400 out of 400.

It also uses neighbourhood deprivation figures which take into account income, jobs, health, education, housing, crime and access to local amenities.

A spokesperson for the Sunday Times said: “We are always careful to clarify that The Times Scotland Primary School League Table is not 'Scotland's schools ranked from best to worst'.

“It presents government data from primary seven, arguably the most important year for pupils preparing for high school, for parents to analyse standards across the 1,250 schools that published reportable results. Our aim is to present data in an easily accessible format that parents can understand.”

1. The best primary schools in Edinburgh and Lothians

Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 15 best primary schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians, according to the Sunday Times Photo: Pixabay

Where: Craighall Road, Edinburgh EH6 4RE. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%.

2. Holy Cross RC Primary School

Where: Craighall Road, Edinburgh EH6 4RE. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%. Photo: Third Party

Where: Granton Road, Edinburgh EH5 3NJ. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 10%.

3. Wardie Primary School

Where: Granton Road, Edinburgh EH5 3NJ. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 10%. Photo: Third Party

Where: Oxgangs Green, Edinburgh EH13 9JF. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%.

4. Pentland Primary School

Where: Oxgangs Green, Edinburgh EH13 9JF. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%. Photo: Third Party

