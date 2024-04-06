Fifteen schools from Edinburgh and the Lothians are listed among Scotland’s 50 best-performing secondary schools in the latest Sunday Times league table.

Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High is the top-ranked school in the Capital, with the Royal High and Firrhill High close behind. Linlithgow Academy and North Berwick High are the top schools in the wider Lothian area.

The league table is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the past two years. Jordanhill School in Glasgow emerged as Scotland’s top-performing high school, followed by Bearsden Academy. Mearns Castle High School and St Ninian’s High School, both in East Renrewshire, took third and fourth spot ahead of Boroughmuir which came in at number five.

Here is how the top 15 schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians rank.

1 . Boroughmuir High School Edinburgh's Boroughmuir High School is the top-performing secondary school in Edinburgh, according to the Sunday Times league table. The 1,541-pupil school is ranked the fifth best in Scotland by the paper, based on 70 per cent achieving five Highers in 2022 and 76 per cent in 2023. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Academy Linlithgow Academy is the second highest ranked high school in Lothian. With 1,329 pupils, it recorded 68 per cent achieving five Highers in 2022 and 70 per cent in 2023. It comes in 10th place across the whole of Scotland. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Royal High School Edinburgh's Royal High School is the second best secondary school in Edinburgh and number 19 in Scotland, according to the Sunday Times. It has 1,476 pupils and its rate for pupils passing five Highers was 62 per cent in 2022 and 63 per cent in 2023. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Firrhill High School Edinburgh's Firrhill High School comes third in the city and 24th in Scotland in the Sunday Times list. It has 1,331 pupils and notched up 56 per cent passing five Highers in 2022 and 60 per cent in 2023. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales