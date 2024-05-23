The newspaper's annual secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the past two years.

A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools is available on The Times website.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level.

1 . Edinburgh state secondary schools ranked best to worst Take a look through our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level. Photo: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Boroughmuir High School Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Royal High School Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Firrhill High School Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th Photo: Third Party Photo Sales