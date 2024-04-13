From unexplained deaths and mysterious incidents to the ghosts of former residents haunting their old bar haunts, Scotland’s capital is a place where things often go bump at the bar.
1. tb.jpg
Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh's most haunted pubs. Photo: Google Photo: Google
2. The Banshee Labyrinth
Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the Banshee Labyrinth is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls. Photo: Google
3. The White Hart Inn
Home to a cellar which dates back to 1516, this is one of the oldest pubs in the city and has plenty of unusual tales from its history, including unexplained bangs, slamming doors and ghostly forms. Photo: Contributed
4. The Mitre Bar
Home to the ghost of an archbishop who refuses to leave, mysterious happenings include the pub jukebox being turned on and off according to his taste, and engineers being pushed and thrown to the floor when attempting to fix it. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.