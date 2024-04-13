11 haunted Edinburgh pubs where ‘ghostly figures roam’ and spirits of a different kind can are found

We look at the terrifying ghost stories surrounding 11 of Edinburgh’s best-known pubs
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 05:33 BST

Edinburgh is said to be one of the world’s most haunted cities, so it’s hardly surprising Auld Reekie’s watering holes are full of ghostly tales.

From unexplained deaths and mysterious incidents to the ghosts of former residents haunting their old bar haunts, Scotland’s capital is a place where things often go bump at the bar.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh’s most haunted pubs.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh's most haunted pubs.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh's most haunted pubs.

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the Banshee Labyrinth is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls.

2. The Banshee Labyrinth

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the Banshee Labyrinth is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls. Photo: Google

Home to a cellar which dates back to 1516, this is one of the oldest pubs in the city and has plenty of unusual tales from its history, including unexplained bangs, slamming doors and ghostly forms.

3. The White Hart Inn

Home to a cellar which dates back to 1516, this is one of the oldest pubs in the city and has plenty of unusual tales from its history, including unexplained bangs, slamming doors and ghostly forms. Photo: Contributed

Home to the ghost of an archbishop who refuses to leave, mysterious happenings include the pub jukebox being turned on and off according to his taste, and engineers being pushed and thrown to the floor when attempting to fix it.

4. The Mitre Bar

Home to the ghost of an archbishop who refuses to leave, mysterious happenings include the pub jukebox being turned on and off according to his taste, and engineers being pushed and thrown to the floor when attempting to fix it. Photo: Google

