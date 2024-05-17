Sunday Times Rich List 2024: Here are Scotland's 10 wealthiest people and their net worth - including JK Rowling

Fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is once again named the richest man in Scotland.

That’s according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List , published online today (May 18) and in the print edition of the newspaper on Sunday, May 21.

The Danish billionaire, who is the chief executive of clothing retailer Bestseller and holds a large stake in online fashion retailer Asos, saw his fortune shrink by nearly £2 billion over the past year, and he is now worth £6.73 billion.

Published annually, the Rich List charts the wealth of the 350 richest people in the UK based on factors including land, property and other assets, with this year’s publication revealing the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 36-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year

Nevertheless, the individuals and families on this year’s list together hold combined wealth of £795.361 billion – a sum larger than the annual GDP of Poland.

For the third year in a row, Gopi Hinduja and his family top the Sunday Times Rich List with a wealth of £37 billion, while Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckham all appear in the annual survey.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.

“These may be harder times to create wealth, but the Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.

“We know many of our readers find such people — especially those from humbler backgrounds — very inspiring.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 wealthiest people in Scotland, according to this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

Anders Holch Povlsen Rank: 1. Sector: Fashion: Bestseller and Asos. 2024 wealth: £6.73bn. Wealth increase/decrease: Down £1.77bn.

Glenn Gordon and family Rank: 2. Sector: Spirits: William Grant and Sons. 2024 wealth: £5.619bn. Wealth increase/decrease: Up £1.012bn.