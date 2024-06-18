Edinburgh Dundee Road crash sees teenage girl taken to hospital after being hit by e-bike

By Neil Johnstone
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:00 BST
A 16-year-old girl has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after being struck by a cyclist in Fountainbridge.

Police were called to Dundee Road shortly after 5pm on Monday, June 17, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a cyclist. The road was closed between Viewforth and Gibson Terrace whilst emergency services attended and police urged people to avoid the area

Police were called to Dundee Road in Edinburgh shortly after 5pm on June 17 | Google Maps

Police said the 16-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Monday, 17 June, to a report of a crash on Dundee Road in Edinburgh, involving a e-bike and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”

