A 16-year-old girl has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after being struck by a cyclist in Fountainbridge.

Police were called to Dundee Road shortly after 5pm on Monday, June 17, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a cyclist. The road was closed between Viewforth and Gibson Terrace whilst emergency services attended and police urged people to avoid the area.

Police said the 16-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Monday, 17 June, to a report of a crash on Dundee Road in Edinburgh, involving a e-bike and a pedestrian.