Edinburgh Dundee Road crash sees teenage girl taken to hospital after being hit by e-bike
Police were called to Dundee Road shortly after 5pm on Monday, June 17, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a cyclist. The road was closed between Viewforth and Gibson Terrace whilst emergency services attended and police urged people to avoid the area.
Police said the 16-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries remain ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Monday, 17 June, to a report of a crash on Dundee Road in Edinburgh, involving a e-bike and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”
