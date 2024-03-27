Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh driver who seriously injured a cyclist on Dalkeith Road has been convicted of careless driving and served a 15-month ban.

The incident happened on September 20, 2021 and resulted in cyclist Michael Anderson sustaining life-changing injuries following the crash.

Andrew Hogg, 53, was found guilty of causing injury by driving carelessly in February and this week appeared at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing. In addition to a driving ban Hogg was ordered to pay his victim £1,500 compensation at the rate of £120 per month. When passing sentence, Sheriff Wendy Sheehan noted: “The culpability may not be high but the consequences for the cyclist were.”

Michael Anderson, 43 said: “I used to be a really active person and loved the outdoors but that is now all done"

Former Gorgie chef, Michael Anderson, 43, was cycling home from work in September 2021, when he was struck by Hogg’s vehicle. It is understood that Mr Anderson was riding south on Dalkeith Road towards Cameron Toll when Hogg turned right and crossed into Mr Anderson’s path near Kilmaurs Terrace. Mr Anderson was admitted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for four pelvis fractures and seven fractures to five ribs.

Lawyers at Digby Brown, who represented Mr Anderson, said their client’s life has completely changed following the crash - with the injuries he sustained having left him with constant pain and mobility issues. They said their client has not been able to work for more than two years and is no longer able to do hobbies like climbing Munros.

In a statement through his lawyers, Mr Anderson said: “I used to be a really active person and loved the outdoors but that is now all done. I can’t work, I’m in constant pain and as for getting back on a bike again, well that feels like an impossibility.

“What makes this worse though is that the driver doesn’t seem to care - he has shown no remorse - and for people in my position it just adds to the trauma. I therefore feel like his sentence is fair – I think it reflects his behaviour, what happened to me and acts like the right deterrent to others."

He added: “If there’s any small positive to come from this then it’s that another driver learns how to take more care and help keep the roads safer because it only takes one second to create or avoid a tragedy.”