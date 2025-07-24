Concerns are growing for a 17-year-old boy whose car was found on fire in Fife in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for Matthew Milne after they received a report of car fire on the B914 between Kilconquar and Largoward at around 1am on Thursday, July 24.

While the fire was successfully put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, concern was raised as there were no occupants in or nearby the vehicle. Enquiries carried out so far suggest Matthew, who was the driver of the car, left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Milne, 17, left the scene of the car fire and hasn't been seen since | Police Scotland

He is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black football top, black joggers and black and white Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Chris Hail said: “Concerns are growing for Matthew’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well. Extensive searches are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has seen Matthew or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“If Matthew hears about this appeal then I urge him to contact us or his family.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 0197 of Thursday, 24 July, 2025.