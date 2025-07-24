Concern growing for teenage boy who was reported missing after car found on fire in Fife
Police are searching for Matthew Milne after they received a report of car fire on the B914 between Kilconquar and Largoward at around 1am on Thursday, July 24.
While the fire was successfully put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, concern was raised as there were no occupants in or nearby the vehicle. Enquiries carried out so far suggest Matthew, who was the driver of the car, left the scene.
He is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black football top, black joggers and black and white Adidas trainers.
Sergeant Chris Hail said: “Concerns are growing for Matthew’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well. Extensive searches are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has seen Matthew or knows where he might be to get in touch.
“If Matthew hears about this appeal then I urge him to contact us or his family.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 0197 of Thursday, 24 July, 2025.
