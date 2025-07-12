Hero Edinburgh firefighter Ewan Williamson remembered at poignant ceremony

Hero firefighter Ewan Williamson who lost his life in an Edinburgh pub blaze 16 years ago today has been remembered in a poignant service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan’s family were joined by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, Deputy Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron and representatives from the Fire Brigades Union at the ceremony, which was held in front of St Giles’ Cathedral on Saturday.

The group observed a minute’s silence before a wreath laying ceremony took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Officer Stevens said: “Sixteen years ago Ewan Williamson lost his life in the line of duty. Ewan, his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones, will always remain in our thoughts.

“Ewan’s ultimate sacrifice reminds us of the extraordinary lengths our firefighters go to, to protect and to serve our communities across the country.

A poignant service was held outside St Giles' Cathedral to remember firefighter Ewan Williamson who died 16 years ago. | SFRS

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will always remember Ewan. We will continue to commemorate his life and honour his selfless dedication and bravery.”

Ewan was among the first firefighters to attend the blaze which broke out in the basement of the Balmoral Bar in Dalry Road shortly before 1am on July 12, 2009. The 35-year-old was on annual leave when the fire broke out but, due to staff shortages, he agreed to do overtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and his colleagues were deployed to tackle the fire in the basement and ground floor levels, while other firefighters rescued occupants of the flats above the pub. Sixteen people were saved that night, including a baby, thanks to the efforts of Ewan and his fellow firefighters on the scene.

While in the building, Ewan and his colleagues became separated due to poor visibility and Ewan turned into the men’s toilets - directly above the fire - and became trapped. When the team radioed him, he said: “I’ll be there in a minute boss, I’m stuck. I think I’m stuck in the toilet.”

But Ewan, who was a member of the Green Watch at Tollcross Fire Station, was unable to open the toilet door and no one was able to hear his distress signal inside the building.

Ewan Williamson was killed while battling a blaze in the Balmoral Bar in 2009. | supplied

Colleagues desperately tried to find Ewan in the smoke-filled building and were eventually forced to leave the building which had become unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the group made a tragic discovery after they were able to hack their way through a boarded-up window and found Ewan’s body lying on the floor.

Speaking after today’s ceremony, the Williamson family, Linda, Rachel and Rebecca, said: “Ewan’s family would like to extend their thanks to Ewan’s colleagues and friends at Tollcross Green Watch and the Fire Brigades Union for their support and friendship in the years following Ewan’s tragic passing. His big, beautiful smile lives on in our hearts.”

John McKenzie, Fire Brigades Union Regional Secretary for Scotland, said: “ Ewan was a friend to all who knew him and a brilliant firefighter and comrade. He paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the public and our thoughts are with Linda, Rachel, Rebecca, Ewan's colleagues and all those that loved him. He will never be forgotten and will always be in our thoughts.”

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, Depute Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, said: “Today we honour Ewan’s memory, his service and selfless bravery in the line of duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sixteen years ago on that fateful day, Ewan tragically lost his life in the service of others. This is public service of the most noble and selfless kind.

“Ewan’s courage, sacrifice and dedication reminds us that true heroism lives not in grand gestures but in daily acts of selflessness, demonstrated daily by all those working in our emergency services facing danger with bravery and courage to keep each and all of us, and our communities, safe.”