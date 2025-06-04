Police share images of 4 men after disorder at Hearts vs Aberdeen semi-final match
The incident happened at around 12.30pm during the Scottish Cup semi-final between on Saturday, April 19, at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist them with their enquiries in relation to the incident.
The four men are described as white and aged between 18 and 50. Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting incident number 0738 of April 19.
Constable Beveridge said: “We are keen to talk to the men in the images as we believe they may have information which could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage the men, or anyone who may recognise them, to contact us.