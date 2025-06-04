Police are keen to trace four men following disorder at a football match between Heart of Midlothian FC and Aberdeen FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 12.30pm during the Scottish Cup semi-final between on Saturday, April 19, at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist them with their enquiries in relation to the incident.

Police are keen to trace four men following disorder at a football match between Heart of Midlothian FC and Aberdeen FC on Saturday, April 19 | Police Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at around 12.30pm during the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, in Glasgow | Police Scotland

The four men are described as white and aged between 18 and 50. Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting incident number 0738 of April 19.

Constable Beveridge said: “We are keen to talk to the men in the images as we believe they may have information which could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage the men, or anyone who may recognise them, to contact us.

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.