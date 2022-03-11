Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

He said new figures from Skills Development Scotland showed that just 1,110 Modern Apprentices started in Edinburgh in the first three quarters of 2021/22, down by 103 – or eight per cent – compared to 2019/20.

As Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022 drew to a close, Mr Choudhury – who was elected last May – called for the event to be “more than a photo op” and urged “real ambition” for the next generation and a “transformation” of apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Apprenticeships are a vital way for young people to learn new skills and discover new career paths, and I am delighted to back Apprenticeship Week 2022.

“This week I’ve seen first-hand how Modern Apprentice schemes can transform the lives of young people whilst building the workforce of the future.

“Despite the huge benefits apprenticeships deliver for young people and for our economy, they have been left to decline under the SNP.

“Their failure to deliver on apprenticeships is robbing young people in Edinburgh of opportunities.

Foysol Choudhury is a Lothian Labour MSP.

“This year’s Apprenticeship Week must more than a photo op – we need real ambition for young people and a true transformation of apprenticeships in Scotland.

“This is just one example of the damage years of neglect under the SNP has done to Edinburgh.”

He said Scottish Labour was committed to delivering opportunities for every part of Scotland and building the future together.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.