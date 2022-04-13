The 41-year-old will take over from Laura Kuenssberg next month after spending more than a decade as political correspondent at the broadcaster.

In that time, he has reported from Westminster across TV, radio and online and has presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Any Questions? since 2019.

Mason said:“What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Mason has been announced as the new political editor of BBC News.

“I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick (Robinson) and Andrew (Marr) with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kuenssberg was last month announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, replacing Andrew Marr.

Jonathan Munro, interim Director of BBC News, said: "Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.

"His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the political editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post."

Laura Kuenssberg will take over BBC One's Sunday morning politics show, which was previously fronted by Andrew Marr, in September.

Kuenssberg was among those congratulating him.

She tweeted: “Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course #newscaster @ChrisMasonBBC.”

Beth Rigby, Sky News’s political editor and presenter, was also among those congratulation Chris Mason on his appointment as her counterpart at BBC News.

She tweeted: “What a great choice. Huge congratulations @ChrisMasonBBC and welcome to the Pol Ed role – the best and busiest beat in the business. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot more of you Chris!”.

Paul Brand, UK editor for ITV News, also congratulated Chris Mason on his new role as political editor for BBC News.