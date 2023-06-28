Plans for big changes in how people travel around the city, proposals for a new high school in Kirkliston and a new primary in Greendykes, as well as the regeneration of Granton waterfront and new rules about houses in multiple occupation – all are matters which the public is being invited to comment on before final decisions are made.
The council’s consultations on the two new schools end this week and several others within a week or two, but online questionnaires on the council’s consultation hub make it easy to respond to the proposals. And there are more consultations which people can take part in on there too.
1. Transport strategy
Almost all aspects of the council's transport strategy - parking, walking, cycling, public transport, road safety and air quality - are currently out to consultation with a deadline of July 9 for people to register their views.
It's all brought together in what the council calls the City Mobility Plan, but with "action plans" for each element. Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said: "This is people's chance to have a say on the big plan to take Edinburgh forward over the next ten years and make transport more sustainable, cut congestion and help us hit net zero. It's really important." Among the questions asked in the consultation are how far people support the proposed expansion of Edinburgh’s cycle network so that every household is within 250 – 400 metres of a high-quality cycle route; what they think about looking at more restrictions on through traffic in the city centre to help create a friendlier environment for people living, shopping, working and visiting; and whether they back a targeted reduction in kerbside parking in the city centre to provide a more welcoming environment for everyone.
People are also asked to rate the importance of measures such as creating more bus lanes, extending bus lane operating hours to 7am-7pm, redesigning major junctions to make them safer for vulnerable users, considering speed limits of under 20mph in busy shopping street, installing more benches and rest places, improving bus shelters with seating and lighting and removing street clutter like unnecessary poles and signs. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
Secondary-age pupils from Kirkliston currently go to Queensferry High School, but extensive housebuilding in the area means the school is expected to reach capacity in 2025. A previous consultation asked people their views on creating extra school capacity for pupils from Kirkliston, either by extending Queensferry High or building a new secondary school in Kirkliston or West Edinburgh. The verdict was in favour of a new high school in Kirkliston.
And among the suggestions was redeveloping the existing Kirkliston Leisure Centre site for a new high school. Architects have been appointed to look at whether a high school for up to 1,200 pupils could be built on the Kirkliston Leisure Centre site, with public leisure facilities included.
The site had previously been ruled out because of its small size, its proximity to the motorway and existing housing, its location on the west of Kirkliston and the loss of leisure facilities. But because the site is council-owned it could be developed relatively quickly while most other potential sites are controlled by developers and could be problematic in planning terms. Now the council is consulting on whether people think Kirkliston Leisure Centre is a good site for a new high school, which other sites in or around Kirkliston should be considered and how a new school on the leisure centre site could be made a facility for the whole community. People are also being asked what they think about replacing older buildings like Kirkliston Leisure Centre, KirklistonLibrary and Kirkliston Community Centre with a single community hub at the new high school.
The deadline for views is 5pm on Friday June 30, 2023. Photo: Bill Henry
A new primary school is planned for Greendykes to cater for the growing population from new homes being built in the area.
And the council is asking for views on the location of the new school. The consultation notes that the Craigmillar Urban Design Framework highlights the site of Greengables Nursery in Niddrie House Gardens as an option for the new school location. People are asked to say what they think of this option and whether they have any other suggestions.
And the consutation adds: "What would benefit the wider community and encourage use of the new school as more than just a building for school activity?"
The consultation opened on April 10 and closes on Friday June 30. Photo: Google
The council bills the £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton waterfront as the creation of a "connected and sustainable new coastal town".
Cruden Homes East are the Council’s development partner in the project. And a consultation is under way on phase one of the plans, which includes more than 700 net-zero homes - of which at least 35 per cent will be affordable - as well as a primary school, commercial units, active travel routes and attractive public open space. And the Granton gas holder is being transformed into a new city park. The renovation of the historic station building on Waterfront Broadway as a creative hub has recently been completed; work is well under way on a housing development for 75 homes to the rear of the station; construction of 444 homes at Western Villages is also well advanced; and Edinburgh Palette is developing premises at 20 West Shore Road as studio and workspace for new creative businesses. The current consultation will feed into further development of the plans before detailed designs are submitted to the council later this year. Further phases of the wider project will be developed over the next 15 years with public consultation undertaken for each phase.
Council leader Cammy Day, who represents the area, hailed the project as the largest regeneration project of its kind in Scotland. He said: "We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here to build a 20-minute neighbourhood completely from scratch with affordable net zero homes, shops, cultural and leisure and education facilities all close by."
The consultation opened on June 6 and closes on Tuesday July 4. Photo: Edinburgh council