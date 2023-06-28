2 . A high school for Kirkliston

Secondary-age pupils from Kirkliston currently go to Queensferry High School, but extensive housebuilding in the area means the school is expected to reach capacity in 2025. A previous consultation asked people their views on creating extra school capacity for pupils from Kirkliston, either by extending Queensferry High or building a new secondary school in Kirkliston or West Edinburgh. The verdict was in favour of a new high school in Kirkliston. And among the suggestions was redeveloping the existing Kirkliston Leisure Centre site for a new high school. Architects have been appointed to look at whether a high school for up to 1,200 pupils could be built on the Kirkliston Leisure Centre site, with public leisure facilities included. The site had previously been ruled out because of its small size, its proximity to the motorway and existing housing, its location on the west of Kirkliston and the loss of leisure facilities. But because the site is council-owned it could be developed relatively quickly while most other potential sites are controlled by developers and could be problematic in planning terms. Now the council is consulting on whether people think Kirkliston Leisure Centre is a good site for a new high school, which other sites in or around Kirkliston should be considered and how a new school on the leisure centre site could be made a facility for the whole community. People are also being asked what they think about replacing older buildings like Kirkliston Leisure Centre, KirklistonLibrary and Kirkliston Community Centre with a single community hub at the new high school. The deadline for views is 5pm on Friday June 30, 2023. Photo: Bill Henry