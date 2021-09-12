Cockenzie: Developer invites local businesses to help build proposed new substation

Inch Cape Offshore Limited (ICOL) is looking for local businesses who can help it build the onshore substation it is planning to bring energy from its wind farm onto land at Cockenzie.

Firms are being invited to join a virtual supply chain, with Inch Cape saying ensuring local expertise is used will allow it to reduce costs, construction times and its carbon footprint.

The company is hosting a virtual Cluster Builder event next week where firms will be able to learn how they can get involved in the massive wind farm project.

Cockenzie Power Station demolition

ICOL was granted planning permission for a substation at the former Cockenzie Power Station site after Scottish Ministers called in its application.

It will bring power from the Inch Cape offshore wind farm proposed off the Angus coast into the National Grid.

East Lothian Council bought the power station site from Scottish Power three years ago after its iconic twin chimneys were demolished and the site cleared.

Adam Ezzamel, ICOL project director said the virtual event will help small and medium-sized businesses learn how to get involved in work tenders and engage with offshore projects.

He said: “In common with all major infrastructure projects, a high proportion of contracts will be awarded to large ‘tier one’ suppliers.

“However, each of these suppliers will in turn be reliant on multiple specialist subcontractors, and this is where local businesses can play to their strengths.

“This event will explain Scotland’s ‘Cluster Builder’ initiative, led by offshore wind supply chain experts Xodus, to support the Scottish supply chain.

“At the same time, Inch Cape is keen to contract directly with specialist suppliers of all sizes if they can introduce new technologies and innovative ways of working with a focus on lowering the cost of energy on the project and reducing construction time, cost and carbon footprint whilst prioritising health and safety.”

The Cluster Builder event takes place on Thursday, September 16 between 10am and 11am Visit: www.inchcapewind.com/supply-chain

