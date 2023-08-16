A bid to replace traditional windows overlooking a historic harbour with UPVC alternatives has been rejected by East Lothian planners.

Alexander Patterson applied for planning permission to replace three windows in his ground floor flat in Cromwell Quay, Dunbar, with a ‘non wood’ alternative. But planning officers ruled the change in materials would be harmful to the ‘historic core of the Dunbar Conservation Area’.

The proposals for the flat which overlooks East Beach in the town and is just a few feet from the 16th century Cromwell Harbour, would have seen the rosewood coloured timber frames with a similar coloured UPVC one with triple glazed panes.

Council officers said: “The buildings of Cromwell Quay occupy a prominent position on the north side of the quayside of Cromwell Harbour. They are within the historic core of the Dunbar Conservation Area and the buildings due to their architectural form and finish, although relatively modern, have been so designed to make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“If, as proposed, the timber framed windows were to be replaced with uPVC framed windows they would, by their non-traditional construction material of framing, be a change to the windows they would replace. This difference would not preserve the positive contribution the timber framed windows make to the character and appearance of the flatted building.